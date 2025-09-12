NYT Wordle #1546 answer for Friday, September 12, 2025: Hints, clues, and solution

NYT Wordle: Few daily games have achieved the cultural reach of NYT Wordle. The digital word game remains a morning ritual for millions of players around the globe. The format is straightforward: one five-letter word, six guesses, and color-coded tiles that guide you closer to the solution. Green tiles mark the right letter in the right spot, yellow highlights the right letter in the wrong place, and gray rules out letters that do not appear at all.

The game was originally designed in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner before becoming a worldwide phenomenon. In 2022, The New York Times purchased the puzzle, adding it to its lineup of digital word games. The game is free to play, with paid subscribers gaining access to additional stats and performance tracking, Today reported.

Clues for today's NYT Wordle #1546 For Friday, September 12, 2025, Wordle puzzle #1546 offered a word that looked simple but proved challenging for many players. The official hints included:

The word functions as a verb.

It may occur after you stub your toe or suffer a sharp injury.

The solution contains just one vowel.

There are no repeating letters.

The combination of only one vowel and the unusual letter placement can narrow guesses quickly, but not always in the right direction.

NYT Wordle #1546 answer revealed The answer to today’s NYT Wordle puzzle #1546 (September 12, 2025) was THROB.

Defined as a strong beat or pulse, “throb” is often used to describe a pounding heartbeat or the sharp, pulsing pain that follows an injury.

Why did the September 12 NYT Wordle puzzle stand out? “Throb” is not an obscure word. Its structure, beginning with the “THR” consonant cluster and only a single vowel, made it quite challenging. Some players burned guesses on words like “throw” or “thorn” before landing on the correct solution.