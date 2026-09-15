Oasis 2027 Tour: Full dates, venues and ticket details for UK, Europe, US

Oasis is not done yet. After months of anticipation, the Gallagher brothers are taking their reunion into 2027, with Oasis announcing a new run of stadium shows across the UK, Europe and the US.

The band confirmed the dates on Monday, September 14, promising concerts in cities including Glasgow, Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston and Las Vegas. The tour will eventually return Oasis to Knebworth House in Stevenage, England, a venue that has become central to the band's history.

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Oasis played two concerts at Knebworth in 1996, attracting around 250,000 people over two nights at the height of the Britpop era.

Oasis 2027 tour: Full list of dates The 2027 tour begins at Celtic Park in Glasgow on May 21. Oasis will then head to Manchester for an extensive run of shows at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City, the football club long associated with the band.

The group will subsequently travel across Europe before crossing the Atlantic for shows in Boston and Las Vegas. The tour also includes two dates at Slane Castle in Ireland before concluding with four concerts at Knebworth in September.

Here is the complete schedule: May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29: Glasgow, Scotland — Celtic Park

June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26: Manchester, England — Etihad Stadium

July 2, 3: Munich — Allianz Arena

July 10, 11: Barcelona — Estadi Olimpico

July 16, 17: Amsterdam — Johan Cruyff Arena

July 23, 24: Paris — Stade de France

July 29, 30: Rome — Stadio Olimpico

August 10, 13, 14: Boston — Gillette Stadium

August 20, 21, 24: Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium

September 4, 5: Slane, Republic of Ireland — Slane Castle

September 11, 12, 18, 19: Stevenage, England — Knebworth House No general ticket sale for Oasis 2027 tour Fans hoping to see the band will have to go through a registration and ballot process rather than competing in a conventional general sale.

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Oasis said fans must register by September 17 at 11 am ET. Those selected will receive a unique, non-transferable code allowing them to access an allocated ticket-sale window.

In the UK, ticket sales will take place on September 25, 26 and 27, with three separate sale windows scheduled for each day. Fans will be told which window they can access.

The band said the system is designed to reduce waiting times and organised ticket touting, while giving genuine fans a better chance of securing tickets.

"There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process," the band said.

Oasis reunion continues after Live ’25 comeback The announcement extends the extraordinary second act of Oasis, which reunited after years of tension between Noel and Liam Gallagher.

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The brothers returned to the stage together in 2025 for the Live ’25 tour — their first tour together in 16 years. The comeback began in Cardiff on July 4 before taking the band across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia and South America.

Oasis split in 2009 after Noel Gallagher announced his departure following years of friction with Liam. Both brothers subsequently pursued separate musical projects, while their public disagreements kept speculation about a reunion alive.

The reunion has since fuelled renewed interest in the band's music. In July 2026, the Official Charts Company named (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? the UK's biggest studio album of all time, with 6.2 million UK chart units sold to date.

The band's reunion has also been chronicled in the documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern and produced by Steven Knight.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.