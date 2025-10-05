October Harvest Moon: When is supermoon? How to watch the first one for 2025? NASA reveals date, time

Skywatchers across Northeast Ohio and other regions can expect a bright, orange-tinted sight on Monday (October 6) evening. It is the year’s first supermoon, which will rise in the eastern sky.

Since this full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth, it will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. That makes it a supermoon.

Harvest Moon Known as the “Harvest Moon,” it is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. It will reach peak brightness at 11:48 PM on October 6, according to NASA.

The term “Harvest Moon” comes from ancient farming traditions. Farmers used moonlight to finish gathering crops late into the night before winter arrived. The name still lives on in folklore, even though modern agriculture no longer relies on moonlight.

The moon will appear golden-orange for about an hour after rising because Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light. Viewers may notice the moon looking unusually large due to a natural visual effect called the “moon illusion”. It is caused by nearby trees and buildings.

The moon will appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal. However, the difference may be subtle to the naked eye. Those who miss it can still enjoy nearly full views on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

In Northeast Ohio, the supermoon will rise around 6:39 PM, just as the sun sets at 6:59 PM, according to cleveland.com. It will create a stunning twilight view.

Skywatchers will get a bonus view as Saturn appears near the harvest supermoon on Monday night. The planet will shine about 15 degrees above and to the right of the moon.

Higher up, the Square of Pegasus will also be visible under clear skies. The distinct asterism is made up of stars Markab, Scheat, Algenib, and Alpheratz.

Also Read | NASA preps to send astronauts around the Moon as it races with China

The best viewing spots are open areas with a clear view of the eastern horizon, away from city lights. Photographers can capture stunning shots at moonrise using wide-angle lenses that include landmarks in the frame.

Last supermoon in US The last supermoon in the United States was called the Beaver Moon, which appeared on November 15, 2024. It was the fourth and final supermoon of last year.

The moon reached its brightest point at 4:29 PM EST and appeared slightly bigger and brighter than a normal full moon because it was closer to Earth.