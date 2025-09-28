Oktoberfest 2025 at Washington DC: The Wharf to be held on this date — Check events, schedule

The Oktoberfest at The Wharf is back, and it promises to be an event to remember. The latest edition of the beer and dancing-filled fiesta will take place on October 4. It will feature the Wiener 500 dachshund dash on the District Pier and the Stein Hoisting Championship on the same venue in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

The 2025 iteration of the annual gala would be filled with an unending supply of beer and dancing. The festivities kick off with the 13th annual wiener 500 dachshund dash, the proceeds from which would go to the Rural Dog Rescue organisation, as per the event’s official website.

In the run-up to the big event of October 4, willing participants can approach Wharf restaurants and try their hand at stein hoisting. The winners from each of these restaurants will qualify for the mega final at the main event. Even those who did not qualify in the run-up will get a chance to try their hand at the finale.

For dance lovers, free polka dance classes will be provided on the Transit Pier. Professionals will be present to teach the moves, and the best-dressed participant stands a chance of winning a special prize.

Advertisement

How to participate in Oktoberfest at The Wharf No prior registration or purchase of tickets is required to participate in the Oktoberfest. The only requirement is that one must be above the age of 21 to purchase alcohol.

However, if someone has a dachshund whom they want to enter in the dash, a registration and entry fee will be required. The money will go to the Rural Dog Rescue.

Though only dachshunds are allowed to participate in the race, all types of dogs are welcome for the festivities, as it is a pet-friendly event. If you are interested in adopting a dog, the Rural Dog Rescue team will showcase those up for adoption at the event, and an adoptable dog parade will also be held between the dashes.

Advertisement

Schedule of 2025 Oktoberfest October 4, 2-5 PM

13th Annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash

October 4, All day

Stein Hoisting Championship

October 4, 5-7 PM

Polka on the Pier dance Party

FAQs What is Oktoberfest at The Wharf? Oktoberfest is an annual event, organized by The Wharf restaurant chain, which celebrates the German festival of the same name that takes place in Munich.

When is the Oktoberfest taking place at The Wharf this year? The 2025 edition of the Oktoberfest at The Wharf takes place on October 4 at the District and Transit Pier in Washington D.C.

Advertisement