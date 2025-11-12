Olive Garden to shut all 900 stores across US on Thanksgiving and Christmas? Here's what we know

If you are planning to visit Olive Garden Restaurants during Thanksgiving or Christmas, then you would be disappointed to know that you won't be able to enjoy delicacies on both days as the restaurant chain will remain closed.

The closure will be only for 24 hours across the 900 locations nationwide.

The casual Italian restaurant chain has confirmed that it will be closed, as it is every year.

“Olive Garden restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to allow our team members to spend time with their family and friends. Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and International holiday hours may vary by location," said the company website.

Olive Garden further shared that depending on the amount of business on the day before these holidays, the restaurants may close early.

“We leave this decision to the discretion of the management team. Please contact the restaurant directly for the scheduled closing time the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

The restaurants will re-open the day after Thanksgiving.

Along with Olive Garden, restaurant chains such as LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse close as a matter of policy.

Meanwhile, even when Olive Garden has made closure announcement, Cracker Barrel has announced that it will be open for business on Thanksgiving Day and traditional meals will be available from 11 am as normal.

Also Read | Millions could go hungry by Thanksgiving as US food aid runs dry

When is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

According to The SUN, following restaurants will remain open

— Capital Grille

— Eddie V’s

— Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

— Fogo de Chao

— IHOP

— Maggiano’s Little Italy

— Romano’s Macaroni Grill

— Ruth’s Chris Steak House

— Seasons 52

— Waffle House

— Yard House

Also Read | Get Thanksgiving meal for 10 for just $40 as Aldi offers major discount

Stores which will remain closed on ThanksGiving — JCPenney

— Costco

— Kohl’s

— Aldi

— American Girl

— At Home

— Barnes and Noble

— Belk

— Best Buy

— BJs Wholesale Club

— Burlington Coat Factory

— The Home Depot

— HomeGoods

— Ikea

— Lidl

— Lowe’s

— Marshall’s

— Mattress Firm

— Nordstrom

— Nordstrom Rack

— Paragon Sports

— Patagonia

— P.C. Richard & Son

— Petco

— PetSmart

— Target

— Think Geek

— TJ Maxx

— Trader Joe’s

— Ulta