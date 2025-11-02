One habit of George Clooney is something his wife Amal can't stand: Find out what is plaguing the superstar

George Clooney and his wife Amal's relationship is once again under the spotlight, and is reportedly facing fresh tensions after the actor’s recent ‘boozy relapse’ left his wife furious.

According to a report by Radar, Amal has warned the 64-year-old superstar that his drinking habits could destroy the couple's relationship.

Amal drawing a ‘firm line’? Here's why Although George Clooney looked every bit the Hollywood gentleman alongside Amal, 47, at the Tony Awards in June, fans were later surpised by a candid conversation.

In an interview with Esquire, George admitted he ended that night “like a high school drunk,” joking that he’d “caught up for all his abstinence in one night” and he'd been sick all day the next day.

While Clooney's comments amused readers, insiders say Amal wasn’t laughing.

“Amal has drawn a firm line,” a source said. She reportedly told George that his drinking isn’t something she can overlook. Amal even admired the effort George Clooney made to stay sober, so hearing him brag about getting ‘dumb drunk’ was upsetting, as per reports.

How long have George Clooney and Amal been married? George Clooney and Alam Alamuddin Clooney tied the knot in 2014 and share twins Ella and Alexander. They have long been seen as one of Hollywood’s most stable pairs.

However, tensions have been building for months over George’s renewed taste for alcohol, something Amal reportedly sees as a “slippery slope” back to old habits — reported Radar, citing sources.

A family friend reportedly said that Amal doesn't see wild nights out as charming or funny — adding that the ‘last thing’ she wants is for ‘careless behavior to disrupt their family life.’

Previous tensions between the two Rumours of a divorce between George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Clooney had already been doing the rounds. In May, reports stated that their marriage was said to be “at a crossroads”, with Amal reportedly considering returning to Europe and leaving George in New York.

That time, although George Clooney's Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck took the stage at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre, Amal was missing.