Optical illusions are among the major viral trends on the internet. These puzzles are not just for fun, but also offer a fascinating glimpse into how our brains process perception, light, and patterns. Visual illusions test one’s visual focus and cognitive agility. The challenge for the day is a difficult one and requires players to pay extra attention to crack it in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: The challenge The new viral optical illusion is testing everyone’s observation skills. The illusion, which has been circulating across social media platforms, challenges users to find the number ‘46’ hidden among the sea of ‘64’. While the challenge looks simple at first glance, many players are struggling to identify the correct number.

Why so? Because the challenge has a time limit. Players only get 10 seconds to find the number ‘46’. The illusion craftily plays with the similarities between the two numbers, making it difficult for our eyes and brains to find the number.

Optical illusion: Can you beat the clock? Try to find the hidden ‘46’ among 64s in less than 10 seconds

Optical illusion: What to look out for? To spot the number ‘46’ among the multiple rows of ‘64’, one needs to deliberately counteract the brain’s tendency toward efficiency and pattern recognition. Look out for subtle differences in the orientation and configuration of the two numbers.

One must also scan the grid systematically rather than just quickly glancing over the image since the brain will try to smooth over the repetitive pattern.

Focus your search on the shape of the first digit, the '4' with its distinctive closed top and perpendicular lines, instead of just the overall visual texture of the numbers, particularly on the right side of the grid.

Why do optical illusions fool us? Optical illusions like this one reveal how perception and expectation often override logic. When presented with repetitive visuals, our brain streamlines information processing by assuming consistency, making it easier to miss small irregularities like the number ‘46’.

It is the same mechanism which allows us to read jumbled text or spot familiar shapes in clouds. People’s minds are wired for efficiency.

Optical illusion: The solution Unable to spot the solution yet? Here is a little hint, the number ’46’ is towards the right of the image.