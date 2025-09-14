Optical Illusion: You are a keen-eyed detective if you can find the odd number in a grid of ‘18s’

A brand new optical illusion is making waves online, challenging viewers to spot a cleverly hidden number in a sea of lookalikes. Solving the challenge is easier said than done. Only the most focused will find it in seconds. Are you up for the challenge? Look closely at the grid below and see how fast you can find the odd one out.

Optical illusion challenge This viral optical illusion is simple. You have to find the hidden number 10 in a grid filled with repeating 18s. The pale yellow background grid has dozens of numbers organized in rows and columns, making your eyes instantly search for anything that breaks the pattern. The challenge is simple - spot the single 10 hidden among all the 18s, ideally in less than 10 seconds. Some players catch it right away, while others miss it entirely.

Optical illusion: Where is the hidden number? If the number 10 escaped your attention this time, here’s the solution. Move your eyes to the sixth row from the top and scan across to the sixth column from the left; that’s where the hidden number 10 lurks in plain sight, breaking the pattern of 18s. Once found, it’s a lot harder to miss, but most people get stuck following the repetitive numbers and overlook the odd figure out.

Why this puzzle works Optical illusions like these make your brain work harder by making you look past patterns and focus on the small differences. They test your focus, improve concentration, and remind you not to rely too much on visual habits. Playing with these challenges keeps your mind active, sharpens your observation skills, and turns into a fun workout for the brain.