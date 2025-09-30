Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in under 10 seconds in viral Reddit post?

A new optical illusion has gone viral on Reddit, and it is proving far trickier than it looks. Shared by user DecentPerformance796 in the FindTheSniper community, the challenge asks people to find a hidden cat in a seemingly ordinary garden. Only 10% of viewers can spot the animal in under 10 seconds.

A calm scene hides a secret At first glance, the picture appears to be nothing more than a peaceful yard. A stone-brick house with two windows stands behind a tree and a large circular sculpture. Bushes, grass, and scattered rocks complete the scene. Everything looks normal, but hiding in plain sight is a cat that most people miss at first glance.

Why most people fail The illusion works by distracting viewers with larger, eye-catching objects like the tree, sculpture, and windows. Many spend time scanning the branches or searching near the rocks on the ground. The mind naturally overlooks areas where the cat is most cleverly concealed.

The hidden answer revealed So where is the cat? The answer is: it is peeking out from between the shrubbery underneath the two windows of the stone house. Its fur blends with the leaves, making its head and ears nearly invisible. Once spotted, the animal is clear as day, but until then, it feels almost impossible to find.

The science behind the trick Optical illusions like this often trick our brain and eyes by combining patterns, colors, and shapes, which is why most of us miss it at first sight. Our eyes are drawn to contrast and clear edges, while things hidden in similar shades go unnoticed. Psychologists say these puzzles test our observation skills, patience, and ability to look beyond the obvious.

The post by DecentPerformance796 quickly gained attention on Reddit, with many users timing themselves to see how long it took to find the cat. Some proudly claimed they spotted it within seconds, while others admitted defeat and checked the comments for help. The discussion shows how even simple photos can become addictive brain teasers.