Optical illusion: Only people with high IQ can spot the hidden frog in this viral challenge in 10 seconds

Optical illusion challenges have become a staple on the internet. They are quick, puzzling, and addictive; the kind of posts that are shared because they test how sharp your eyes really are. From hidden animals to disguised objects, these illusions often go viral because they push people to compete with themselves and others to spot hidden things that everyone else misses.

Optical illusion challenge: Find the frog The latest challenge comes from Reddit’s FindTheSniper community, which regularly posts optical illusion challenges. This one, labeled “medium difficulty,” asks viewers to find the frog hidden among the leaves.

The photo looks like nothing more than a cluster of large green leaves sitting in a bed of stones. But somewhere in the photo, there is a frog waiting to be found.

Optical illusion challenge answer If you have been staring too long, here is the reveal. The frog can be found in the middle of the photo, right at the bottom of the curled-up leaf. You can see its eyes near the bottom of the plant. It blends in perfectly with the green leaves around it, which explains why so many people missed it.

Why the optical illusion was difficult for many What makes this puzzle tricky is the natural camouflage. The frog’s skin tone is nearly identical to the leaves, and the shadows created by the fold in the plant add another layer of disguise. Many users said they scanned the stones first, assuming the frog would stand out there, only to realize the real answer was hidden in plain sight right in the middle.

One frustrated user asked, “how’s anyone supposed to tell that’s a frog?” Another admitted defeat with, “Daaamn, hard one.” Others leaned into humor, with one quipping, “he’s just a little guy.”