Optical illusion challenge goes viral: Can you find the hidden 96 in a sea of 69s before time runs out?

Optical illusions are keeping social media users busy once again. A new brain teaser, shared widely on the internet, is asking people to spot the hidden number 96 in a confusing grid filled with rows of 69. At first glance, the numbers look nearly identical, and the puzzle seems impossible, but the trick is in the details.

Optical illusion challenge The image shows dozens of “69” written closely together, creating a dizzy effect for the eyes. Somewhere inside the pattern, a single “96” has been placed, waiting to be found. Many users admitted they spent minutes staring without success, while others claimed they spotted it instantly.

This type of puzzle is popular online because it tests more than eyesight. The game challenges how quickly a person can focus, scan, and separate tiny differences from repeated visuals. Such optical illusions are also believed to give insight into how the brain processes information and attention.

Optical illusion: Answer The correct answer has now been revealed. For those still searching, the number 96 can be spotted in the 12th column, 5th row of the grid. Once seen, it becomes very obvious, but until then, most viewers agree it blends perfectly into the sea of '69s.

Why do these optical illusion work? Experts often say these kinds of illusions work because the human brain tends to process patterns as a whole rather than focusing on every single character. That’s why many people miss small differences when too many similar objects are placed together.

Challenges like this have become a daily trend online. They test eyesight, patience, and sometimes even confidence. More importantly, they bring people together over something simple and fun, sparking conversations and debates across platforms.

