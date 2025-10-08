Optical illusion challenge: How many watermelons can you spot? If you said five, your answer is wrong

A new visual puzzle is going viral on Reddit, challenging users to test their observation skills. Posted by user u/searchfor1 in the r/FindTheSniper community, the image asks viewers to “Find 6 watermelons” hidden among plants, flowers, and garden tools. The challenge is marked as medium difficulty, but many users admit it’s trickier than it looks.

The image shows a messy garden bed covered in vines, leaves, and bright orange marigolds. Somewhere among the greenery, six watermelons are camouflaged, some in plain sight, others cleverly hidden behind stems and soil. The fun puzzle has become a small sensation on Reddit, where users enjoy hunting for hidden objects and testing their “sniper” eyes.

Where are the six watermelons hidden? If you look carefully at the image, all six watermelons are indeed in front of your eyes in the picture. If you could not find it, do not worry, we will help. The first one, a large oblong watermelon, is easily visible at the bottom left corner. The second and third are located on the right side, just below the garden divider, lying quietly in the grass. The fourth and fifth are also on the right side, resting in the dirt beside the garden box, half-hidden by vines, and the sixth is in the raised bed under the rake handle on the left side of the photo.

What makes this puzzle popular is how naturally the watermelons blend into the garden scene. Their green stripes match the plant leaves, making them almost invisible at first glance. The mix of sunlight, shadows, and wild growth makes spotting all six a real visual test.

Why do people love these hidden object games Members of r/FindTheSniper often share such images, where players must find hidden objects like animals, fruits, or even camouflaged people. The subreddit describes itself as a place for “those who love finding hidden things,” and its community thrives on both fun and frustration.