Optical illusion: Only 1 in 50 can find the hidden word in this 12x7 puzzle grid in 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical illusion: Word-based illusions can be just as tricky as picture ones. This latest challenge to grab attention has a grid made up of 12 columns and seven rows. Every single cell carries the word Illosion. The trick is that one cell hides the real spelling - Illusion. Only those with sharp eyes will notice the odd word before the grid starts blurring together.

Many people scroll past quickly, assuming it is all the same. But spend a few extra seconds and you will see the slip. The brain tends to gloss over tiny spelling shifts when the same shape keeps repeating. That is what makes this test frustrating and addictive at the same time.

Why are optical illusions important? Optical illusions exploit how our brains process information. Repetition forces your mind to skim instead of examine. That is why you keep reading Illosion as correct even though the word is spelled wrong. Your attention is already tricked by the rhythm of the pattern.

People feel a rush once they spot the odd word. It is that sudden switch - your brain shifting from autopilot to recognition - which makes illusions so engaging. Psychologists point out that the feeling is the same mental jolt that happens when you solve a riddle or catch a typo in a block of text.

Optical illusion answer revealed If you have scanned the whole grid and still cannot locate it, here is the solution. The hidden word Illusion sits in the third row, fourth column. That is the only cell that breaks the sequence.

Did not get it this time? Do not worry. These puzzles are designed to test your patience and vision. Keep practicing some brain teasers daily, and you will be able to solve such puzzles in no time.

