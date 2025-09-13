Optical illusion challenge: This 'spot the RAT' challenge is definitely not for beginners. Can you solve this puzzle?

Want to start your day on a healthy note? There cannot be a better exercise for your brain and eyes than putting them to the test to solve optical illusions, which are considered among the top viral trends on the internet. More than being fun challenges, these puzzles are a brilliant way to gain significant insights into our problem-solving skills as well as visual abilities.

Here is one such optical illusion challenge which has left many scratching their heads on social media. The task here is quite simple: Find the word 'RAT' in the image featuring multiple rows of 'PAT'. But the real problem is that players only get five seconds to crack this one.

Optical illusion today: What to do? At first glance, all you get to see in this picture is a sea of the word 'PAT' written in black against the sky blue background. But hidden somewhere among these never-ending rows of 'PAT' is the odd word 'RAT'.

Players get only five seconds to identify the location of the hidden word in this image.

A classic example of how optical illusions utilize colors and patterns to create deceptive images for our eyes, the challenge requires great observational skills and laser-sharp focus to spot the odd word out.

Optical illusion: Hint Don't be stressed out if you are not able to find the answer. There are many others who remain clueless about the exact location of the word 'RAT'.

The answer to this viral illusion lies in the left side of the picture. Now try again, and do ensure that you get to carefully examine the pattern and size of each word, since 'PAT' and 'RAT' appear quite similar to each other.

Optical illusion: Answer A big round of applause for those players who were actually able to spot the hidden word 'RAT' in the optical illusion challenge within five seconds.

In reality, the answer is located in the third column and sixth row from the left side of the picture.

Taking part in such fun exercises on a daily basis can certainly help you sharpen your observational skills and focus. Only a limited number of people are actually able to solve such challenges within the given time period, as there is no hard and fast rule to solve these puzzles quickly.