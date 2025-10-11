Optical illusion: Viral image hides one bunny among hundreds of cats. Can you spot it in 10 seconds?

A new optical illusion is confusing thousands of people online and has left many among them scratching their heads. The tricky brain teaser shows a bunch of cats in white, orange and grey, with one sneaky bunny hiding among them. Only a few with sharp eyes and mind-boggling observational skills were able to spot the bunny in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: The challenge The image was posted by Quirkynator in the popular r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit. This place is a one-stop guide for many players to take part in visual puzzles and spot-the-difference challenges. The post, titled “Can you find a hidden cute bunny in a sea of cats”, has thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

At first glance it looks like a fun crowd of cartoon cats, each with pointy ears and cute faces. Some wear a bow tie or top hat, while others are plain. Here comes the main challenge: There is a hidden bunny blending in perfectly among the cats.

There is a hidden bunny in this image.

You only have 10 seconds to find the bunny in the given time and it is being touted as the best challenge to put your eyes and brain to test.

Optical illusion: Answer If you could not crack this one then there is no need to worry. There were many others who spent several minutes before they actually managed to find the bunny.

In reality, the bunny is on the left side, about three to four cats across. Its longer ears and slightly different face give it away once you know where to look.

Why optical illusions go viral Optical illusions like this work because they make the brain see patterns. Our brains are wired to see shapes so when a similar shape like a bunny among cats is hidden in plain sight, it makes us slow down and pay attention. That moment of victory when you actually get to find the hidden object is satisfying and that is why these puzzles spread so fast online.

Many users shared how long it took them to find the bunny in the comments section of the post.

While some dubbed it as a “great picture,” others said it has “lots of distractions,” but still looks “very cute”.