Optical illusion: This ‘find the bald eagle’ challenge is not for beginners — try it yourself

Optical illusions are everywhere on the internet. Since there are multiple benefits to solving viral brain teasers, millions of people are taking part in these challenges on a regular basis. The latest optical illusion, which has gained significant attention on Reddit, asks players to locate a bald eagle within 10 seconds. While some sharp-minded individuals were able to solve the challenge in quick time, many seasoned players were left stumped.

Optical illusion: Find the bald eagle At first glance, players get to witness a photograph of a scenic landscape, which features a forested mountain and a cool lake under a cloudy sky. A bunch of pine trees also stand along the shoreline. But hidden somewhere in this picture is a bald eagle, which is cleverly camouflaged in its background. All players are required to locate the bird within 10 seconds.

Need a hint? Zoom in on the photo and scan the trees carefully. The bald eagle is not in the center of the photo.

Optical illusion: Answer Since people mainly focus on the dense forest, many were unable to locate the bald eagle in this viral optical illusion. On the other hand, details like the rocky shoreline and a totem pole distract people from spotting hidden objects in this image.

However, if you are clever and careful, you can spot the bald eagle within 10 seconds. The bald eagle is on top of the pine tree that is in the center of the left group.

Several users on Reddit managed to successfully spot the bird. “When I zoom, I see a white spec on top of a tree on the left side of the pic,” one wrote in the comment section.

“Left group of trees, at the tip of the tallest of the bunch,” added another. “Ahh, this one is easy!” wrote one.

Benefits of solving optical illusions

