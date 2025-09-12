A brand new optical illusion challenge on the internet has left users scratching their heads. If you believe you are an expert in solving such brain teasers, then this latest viral image is a perfect way to challenge your observational skills. In this viral puzzle on Reddit, it seems the contextual influence, or simply put, the camouflage, makes it all the more interesting. While the usage of camouflage in optical illusion is not something new, in this particular case, the creator of the now-viral image seems to have taken the game to a whole new height of difficulty.

Advertisement

Optical illusion challenge: Spot the bird A picture of a thousand dried leaves shared on the FindTheSniper community on Reddit has now taken center stage. A simple and plain view of the picture will not reveal anything unusual about it. But after observing it keenly, one may find a bird placed somewhere in the image.

Optical illusion: This ‘find the bird’ challenge has left many surprised on Reddit. Can you solve it in 10 seconds?

Advertisement

While it is almost impossible to locate the bird with the naked eye, its skin color and complexion keep the guessing game going. Moreover, many found it extremely hard to solve the puzzle as the image is littered with leaves. Despite the difficulty of the task, a handful of users somehow managed to point out the bird. A few of them even went a step further and revealed the bird's species as well.

Optical illusion: Answer Need a hint? Try to focus on the left side of the picture.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, several users have shared the answer to the viral challenge.

Advertisement

“Just left to the center of the picture,” one person wrote. Another felt that the bird looked “so grouchy,” while a third person added, “I love nightjars.”

Sharing the exact location of the bird, one Redditor stated that it is “sitting there very calmly a bit left from the centre, totally camouflage”.

Why solve optical illusions? While many feel that successfully dealing with optical illusion challenges works as a stress buster, some consider these brain teasers important to improve the level of concentration. From cognitive development to increased brain training, there are multiple significant effects of solving optical illusions.