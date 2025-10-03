Optical illusion today: You must be an expert to spot the snake in this viral image within 10 seconds

Optical illusion is one of the most popular trends on the internet. In addition to improving one’s observation skills, these brain teasers are fun and force people to think out of the box. The latest optical illusion to go viral on Reddit asks users to spot a hidden snake within 10 seconds. Do you think you can crack the puzzle? Try it out now.

Optical illusion: Spot the snake This viral optical illusion was uploaded to the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. At first glance, we see a jungle scene with several cartoonish turtles. The cute little creatures are scattered among lush green ferns and tree trunks. They all appear happy and give off a positive vibe. However, a snake is somewhere subtly camouflaged among the turtles. All players must do is spot the sneaky serpent within 10 seconds.

Need to hint? Concentrate on the left side of the photograph. The snake has its tongue out.

Optical illusion: Answer Since the snake and the turtles appear highly similar, it is difficult to identify the reptile. Additionally, the snake's skin tone blends in with the green background.

However, if you concentrate, you can see that it is on the left side of the image. To be precise, you can locate the snake four shells up from the bottom.

Some of the users, who took part in the challenge, wrote about their experiences in the comment section of the original post.

Despite the hints, one user said they “had too hard a time” finding the snake. In the same vein, one admitted they were “stumped.” However, one said, “That one wasn't too difficult.”

Meanwhile, one humorously added that the brain teaser was “tricky” because the turtles looked like “dinosaurs”.

What are the benefits of solving optical illusions? If you are regular at solving optical illusions, you will have a creative approach to tasks. Besides increasing concentration, optical illusions are known to reduce stress. As these viral challenges require people to think outside the box, they strengthen cognitive agility.