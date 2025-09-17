Optical illusion: You have to be an expert to find a seal in this photo. Can you do it in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are taking the internet by storm due to their ability to improve concentration and observation skills. The latest brain teaser to go viral on Reddit asks players to locate a seal within just 10 seconds. The challenge left several seasoned players in a fix. Do you think you can crack the puzzle with your sharp eyes?

Optical illusion: Find the seal This viral optical illusion was uploaded to the subreddit FindTheSniper by a user named shmebula. At first glance, we see that the photo is about a sunset over the ocean. While the sun leaves a golden reflection across the water, the waves gently roll onto the shore. A few footprints also appear on the beach, indicating human presence. We can also see seaweed and small rocks on the sand. A living seal is somewhere subtly hidden in this optical illusion. Try to locate the seal within 10 seconds if you wish to put your observation skills to the test.

Hint: The seal is somewhere in the ocean.

Optical illusion: Answer As the seal is located somewhere in the vast ocean, it is hard for many people to initially spot it. On the other hand, the sunset reduces brightness and leaves shadows across the photo, which also adds to the difficulty of the player. The seal also manages to blend in with the waves.

However, if you remain attentive to details, you can spot the seal in the center of the photo. Several players had fun with the brain teaser on Reddit. “Below the sun in the center of the screen. Seal dome,” a user wrote in the comment section. “You’ll find the seal’s head poking up just in front of the next wave!” another wrote. In the same vein, a player said the seal was “straight down” from the sun.

