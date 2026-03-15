Oscars 2026: What’s on the menu at the official after-party? Luxurious food, desserts and drinks for Hollywood A-listers

The 98th Academy Awards is happening tonight, Sunday, 15 March. Hollywood's biggest stars will walk the red carpet for the Oscars 2026, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

But, for many celebrities, the real highlight of the night comes after the ceremony: the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party.

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The event is known for its Great Gatsby-style grandeur, held in a massive ballroom above the Dolby Theatre. Top Hollywood names mingle freely.

Servers pass around dishes crafted by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. Dessert tables are stacked with macarons and edible gold-dusted chocolate Oscar statuettes.

The 2026 Governors Ball is expected to follow the same grand tradition. Wolfgang Puck once again leads the food menu.

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Most attendees arrive at the Governors Ball quite hungry. After all, they have to sit through the long Oscars ceremony with only snacks to get by.

Oscars 2026: What’s on the menu? The food menu is a spread worthy of Hollywood's biggest night. Guests can look forward to sushi, Oscar-shaped smoked salmon with caviar, Wagyu steak frites and pizza, according to Elite Daily.

A standout dish is the cacio e pepe pizza with egg yolk sauce. The steak frites is also expected to be a crowd favourite.

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For dessert, this year's Governors Ball will feature a live ice cream machine serving freshly made hazelnut, pistachio, and vanilla flavours. The freshly-churned ice cream is expected to be exceptionally smooth and creamy.

Chocolate Oscar statuettes will also be on the dessert table. It will give every guest a chance to take home an Oscar in some form.

On the drinks front, the bar is one of the most popular spots at the event, both during the after-party and inside the Oscars 2026 ceremony itself. Celebrities often slip away to the bar to either celebrate a win or take a breather while waiting for their category to be announced.

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The drinks menu features Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon wines, Dassai Blue sake, and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, famously known as Marilyn Monroe's favourite.

The Clarendelle wine has also been featured in popular web series such as Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This and

Industry.

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When is Oscars 2026? The main awards ceremony starts at 7 PM ET. The Red Carpet, hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmerm will start half an hour before that..

Viewers in the US can watch the ceremony live on ABC. For the first time, the Oscars will be available as a simultaneous live stream on Hulu for all subscribers.

Those in the United States can also watch via services that carry ABC, such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

For Indian viewers, the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2026 starts at 3:30 AM on Monday, 16 March. The main awards ceremony will start at 4:30 AM.

Viewers in India can watch the 98th Academy Awards on Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity. Online viewers can watch the live stream on JioCinema.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.