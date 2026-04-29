Over 20 years later, ‘Friends’ brings in $20 Million a year: Lisa Kudrow shares insights

Actor Lisa Kudrow has shared that she and her co-stars from the iconic sitcom Friends continue to earn approximately $20 million each year in residuals, highlighting the show’s enduring global popularity.

In an interview with The Times of London, Kudrow reflected on the long-running series, which aired from 1994 to 2004, and its continued financial and cultural impact more than two decades after its conclusion.

Revisiting The Show After Matthew Perry’s Death

Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay across all 10 seasons, said she revisited Friends following the death of her co-star Matthew Perry in 2023 at the age of 54.

“After Matthew died, I watched the show again,” she said. “Before, I only saw what I did wrong or could have done better. But for the first time, I truly appreciated just how great it was.”

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She described the experience as a shift in perspective, adding that she now recognises the “genius” behind the show’s success and believes such an experience is unlikely to be replicated.

Praise For Co-Stars And Performances

While reflecting on her own role, Kudrow said she felt she had “done OK” as Phoebe but reserved particular praise for her co-stars.

She described Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox as “amazing” in their portrayals of Rachel Green and Monica Geller. She also commended David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for their performances as Ross Geller and Joey Tribbiani.

Speaking about Perry, Kudrow said he stood out for his comedic timing and delivery as Chandler Bing, describing his work as being “beyond” the rest.

Behind-The-Scenes Challenges Despite the show’s on-screen warmth and humour, Kudrow acknowledged that working conditions could sometimes be challenging. She noted that the series was filmed in front of a live audience of around 400 people, adding pressure on actors to deliver scenes precisely.

According to her, writers were deeply invested in how lines were performed and could react strongly if a joke did not land as expected. She also referred to instances of intense behind-the-scenes discussions and remarks within the writers’ room.

Kudrow mentioned that a former assistant had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television in 2004 over alleged comments, though the case was ultimately unsuccessful.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, she described it as demanding but also acknowledged the effort writers put into crafting the show, often working late into the night.

From Modest Beginnings To Record Salaries The cast of Friends famously negotiated their contracts together over the years. They began by earning $22,500 per episode in the first season and eventually reached $1 million per episode by Seasons 9 and 10, making them among the highest-paid television actors at the time.

The continued earnings through syndication and streaming highlight the show’s sustained appeal across generations.

‘Friends’ Legacy Remains Strong Kudrow said she continues to hold the show in high regard, describing it as “incredible work” even decades after it ended. She also pointed out that while many comedy shows from that era featured well-known performers, not all have maintained the same level of humour or relevance.