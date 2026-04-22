Padres sign Lucas Giolito to one-year deal: Veteran pitcher joins San Diego rotation amid injury woes

The San Diego Padres strengthened their starting rotation on Wednesday by signing veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2027 season and comes at a crucial time as the team battles multiple injuries in its pitching staff.

Lucas Giolito brings experience to an injured San Diego Padres camp San Diego has already dealt with setbacks to key arms Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove, and Griffin Canning this season. Lucas Giolito’s arrival provides much-needed depth and reliability. The 31-year-old righty will begin his build-up at Single-A Lake Elsinore, focusing on game action to prepare for a major-league return. According to team sources, there is no fixed timeline for his call-up, but the contract requires him to join the 40-man roster within 25 days.

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To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Padres transferred right-hander Bryan Hoeing to the 60-day injured list. The move keeps the team flexible while integrating the new addition.

Contract details and surprising free agency Lucas Giolito signed a one-year, $3 million prorated base salary deal for 2026, with the mutual option for 2027. His free agency stretched well into the regular season, surprising many observers even though he had drawn interest from the Chicago Cubs earlier in the month. He did not receive a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox, meaning no draft-pick compensation is attached to the signing.

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Strong 2025 comeback after elbow surgery Lucas Giolito missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL surgery during his first year of a two-year deal with the Red Sox. He bounced back impressively in 2025, posting a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts in Boston. For the first time since 2018 with the White Sox, he struck out fewer than one batter per inning. Giolito explained he shifted focus toward pitching to contact rather than chasing strikeouts.

A left hamstring strain delayed his 2025 debut until April 30. He struggled early with a 6.42 ERA in his first seven outings but settled in nicely, delivering a 2.51 ERA over his final 19 starts. Overall, he recorded 121 strikeouts and 56 walks in 145 innings. A minor right elbow issue kept him off Boston’s AL Wild Card roster at season’s end.

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Veteran pedigree and four-pitch arsenal Once an All-Star in 2019 and a down-ballot AL Cy Young candidate in 2019, 2020, and 2021, Lucas Giolito brings proven big-league success. Between 2019 and 2021, he compiled a 3.47 ERA with 526 strikeouts in 427⅔ innings. His career path has taken him through the White Sox, Angels, Guardians, and Red Sox.

In 2025, Giolito averaged 93.3 mph on his four-seam fastball, similar to his velocity in recent healthy seasons. He relies on a four-pitch mix that includes a slider, changeup, and an occasional curveball used mainly against left-handed hitters.