Partial solar eclipse of September 21-22: What to expect, confirmed timings, locations, expert advice and more

A partial solar eclipse will take place on September 21–22, with the moon passing between Earth and the sun and covering part of the solar disk. The event will be visible to more than 16 million people across the southern hemisphere. Parts of Australia, New Zealand, several Pacific islands, and Antarctica will witness up to 86% of the partial solar eclipse, Forbes reported. Time and Date said that the partial solar eclipse will take place at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) and will end at 5:53 p.m. EDT (2153 GMT).

Advertisement

Those outside the partial solar eclipse viewing zone can follow the live coverage via Time and Date’s livestream. It will be hosted on Space.com.

Partial solar eclipse stages Stage 1: First contact The first contact happens when the moon’s shadow touches the sun’s disk. This will happen at around 1:29 p.m. EDT, when the moon begins to cover the upper right portion of the sun and will be viewed from the island country of Samoa.

Stage 2: Deepening partial In the following hours, the eclipse path will be seen across the Pacific, including New Zealand, Fiji, and nearby islands. During the deepening partial stage, the sun will look like a glowing crescent as more of its surface will be covered by the moon.

Advertisement

Stage 3: Maximum eclipse At 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT), the maximum eclipse will happen over a remote stretch of the Pacific Ocean. In parts of New Zealand and Antarctica, over 70% of the sun will be covered, giving the sun a sickle-like shape. Observers may also see crescent-shaped spots of light on the ground when the sunlight passes through small gaps, such as leaves or colanders.

Stage 4: Waning partial After the maximum eclipse stage, the moon will then move away from the sun’s disk. The final views of the partial solar eclipse will come from the Antarctic Peninsula at 5:53 p.m. EDT. Whether it can be viewed or not will depend on the weather.

Advertisement

Safety reminder Experts warn that it is never safe to look at a partial eclipse without proper eye protection. Using eclipse glasses or solar filters is essential for safe viewing, as regular sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection to watch a partial solar eclipse.

The September 21-22 event is one of the last partial eclipses before the much-anticipated total solar eclipse in August 2026, which will be visible across much of Europe and the Arctic.

FAQs When is the partial solar eclipse happening? The eclipse takes place on September 21–22, 2025, starting at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) and ending at 5:53 p.m. EDT (2153 GMT).

Where will the eclipse be visible? It will be visible from parts of New Zealand, Australia, several Pacific islands, and sections of Antarctica.

Advertisement

What is the maximum eclipse time? The peak occurs at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT) over the Pacific Ocean, with New Zealand and Antarctica seeing the most dramatic views.

How much of the sun will be covered? In some locations, over 70% of the sun’s disk will be obscured by the moon.