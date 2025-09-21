Partial solar eclipse September 21, 2025: When, where and how to watch safely

Many people around the globe will witness a partial solar eclipse on September 21. A partial solar eclipse happens when the new moon passes through the Sun and the Earth and blocks a part of the sunlight.

This eclipse looks like a bite is taken out of the Sun. In a total lunar eclipse, the moon does not cover the Sun completely, which is why, with precautions, this can be safely observed.

Timing of today’s eclipse According to Space.com, today’s eclipse starts at 1:29 p.m. EDT (10:59 PM IST) and maximum coverage is at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1:11 AM IST). Timing varies by location. This is sometimes called an “equinox eclipse” because it’s near the September equinox, when spring starts in the Southern Hemisphere and fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Where the eclipse will be visible The partial eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Antarctica, and parts of the South Pacific, with some locations getting up to 86% coverage of the Sun. Unfortunately, the US and many other countries will not be able to see this eclipse in person.

How to watch safely Never look directly at the Sun without proper protection; it can cause serious eye damage. Safe ways to view the eclipse are solar eclipse glasses, solar filters for telescopes or binoculars, and pinhole projectors, which can be made at home. If you can’t watch in person, the eclipse is being livestreamed on Space.com, so you can watch safely from home.

Types of solar eclipses There are three main types of solar eclipses. A total eclipse is when the moon covers the sun completely. An annular eclipse is when the moon blocks the Sun’s center, leaving a bright “ring of fire”. A partial eclipse, like today’s, is when the moon only covers part of the sun.

When’s the next solar eclipse? After today’s partial eclipse, the next solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse on February 17, 2026. This “ring of fire” eclipse will be visible mainly in Antarctica, so most people won’t get to see it live.

