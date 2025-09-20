Partial solar eclipse on September 21: Will people see in the US skies? Check details

A rare celestial event is about to unfold, but Americans will not be able to catch it live. A partial solar eclipse will grace the skies on Sunday, September 21, but only viewers in the Southern Hemisphere will see the moon slip in front of the sun. Here’s all you need to know.

September 21 partial solar eclipse: Where will it be visible? According to a report by USA Today, the eclipse will be visible across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and nearby oceans. Around 16 million people, just 0.2 per cent of the Earth's population, fall within its path. For those in the United States, the event will only be accessible online through live streams and astronomy websites.

The phenomenon comes just months after the April 2024 total solar eclipse, which mesmerized millions across North America. That event plunged parts of the US into midday darkness, revealing the outermost layer of the sun. In contrast, this weekend's eclipse will be partial, meaning the moon will obscure only part of the sun, making it look as if someone took a bite out of it.

Partial solar eclipse: Timing The partial eclipse is scheduled to begin around 1:29 pm ET on September 21, with its maximum point arriving at 3:41 pm ET, Space.com reported. Exact times will vary depending on location, and for most of the world, including the US, it will remain out of sight.

Eclipses have long fascinated humanity, both for their rarity and spectacle. While the March 2025 partial eclipse did reach US skies, this one closes the year's celestial calendar without crossing North America. NASA confirms that only the Southern Hemisphere gets the show this time.

For US stargazers, the next chance at an eclipse will come in future years. Meanwhile, online platforms and NASA's resources will offer safe, detailed coverage for those wanting to witness the September spectacle from afar.

FAQs Q1. Will the partial solar eclipse be visible in the US? Ans. No, it will only be visible in the Southern Hemisphere.

Q2. When will the eclipse take place? Ans. It starts at 1:29 pm ET on September 21, peaking at 3:41 pm ET.