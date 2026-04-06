New York Islanders fire Patrick Roy, hire Peter DeBoer as head coach amid playoff push

The New York Islanders fired head coach Patrick Roy on Sunday and named Peter DeBoer as his full-time replacement, marking yet another dramatic mid-to-late season shakeup in the NHL. With just four games remaining in the regular season, first-year general manager Mathieu Darche pulled the trigger on the move as the team has tumbled from a comfortable playoff position into a desperate fight for a postseason berth in the stacked Eastern Conference.
The Islanders have dropped four straight games and seven of their last 10, turning what looked like a secure spot into a nail-biter. Darche cited concerns over goaltender Ilya Sorokin being left too exposed and the need for a stronger defensive structure as key reasons behind the decision.
Peter DeBoer, 57, steps in immediately after serving as an assistant coach for Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He is no stranger to high-pressure situations, having guided two teams to the Stanley Cup Final during his career. Most recently, he led the Dallas Stars to three consecutive Western Conference finals appearances before his dismissal last year.
Notably, DeBoer's contract extends beyond this season, providing stability unlike the short-term deal given to John Tortorella in Vegas.
This marks the second NHL coaching change in eight days. The Vegas Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy and hired Tortorella on an interim basis just a week earlier.
Patrick Roy, a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender, was hired in January 2024 by former GM Lou Lamoriello as a midseason replacement for Lane Lambert. His arrival sparked an immediate turnaround, helping the Islanders squeak into the playoffs before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
However, the team has regressed since. Patrick Roy, in his second NHL coaching stint after winning the Jack Adams Award with the Colorado Avalanche in 2013-14, had two years left on his contract.
The timing of the firing is notable as the Islanders look toward the future. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, a strong contender for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, has been outstanding at just 18 years old. Several other top prospects are also nearing NHL readiness, signalling a potential shift in organizational direction.
With the season winding down, DeBoer faces an immediate challenge: stabilize the blue line, protect Sorokin, and steer the team back into the win column. The Eastern Conference race remains highly competitive, and every point counts.
DeBoer's reputation for quick impact and defensive-minded systems could be exactly what the Islanders need in these final games.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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