PayPal, Venmo face widespread outage in the US; thousands of users report login and transfer issues

Paypal is experiencing issues for users in the US, according to social media users and complaints on Downdetector. The outage tracking website showed massive spikes for Paypal with reports maxing around 9:45 PM IST or 11:45 AM EST.

​80% of the users on Downdetector reported complaints with login issues, 13% reported problems with fund transfer, and 7% reported problems with the PayPal app.

​Venmo, the payment app owned by PayPal, also experienced similar issues.

​Downdetector data shows over 8,000 reports of users complaining about not being able to access the platform. 54% of users reported problems with accessing the Venmo app, 38% of users reported login issues, and 8% of users reported issues with the Venmo website.

​Netizens react to Paypal outage: ​“There seems to be an issue with PayPal not working on Shopify, we did not disable PayPal. We will post an update once the issue has been fixed!” wrote one user on DownDetector.

​“This #PayPal login outage is peculiar at best... could be yet another block in the rigging of blockchain markets... where there's smoke there's fire?! #Crypto” noted another user.

​"Uhhhh hey @Venmo & @PayPal, I can't log in to your apps and see my money as of now. DownDetector shows more and more users reporting it down. What's up guys?! I can't even turn my debit card on to use it! I'M LOCKED OUT OF MY MONEY." a user on X noted.

​“Every time I enter my login credentials the page just refreshes and makes me log in again with no error message—just an endless loop of reloading the sign-in page.” complained a user on Reddit.