Pedro Pascal grooves at ‘No Kings’ protest in LA — Kerry Washington, Murray Bartlett also join | Watch

As huge crowds took to the streets in all 50 US states at “No Kings” protests on Saturday, Hollywood celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Jimmy Kimmel, and Mark Ruffalo also marked their protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The protestors were seen venting anger over US President Donald Trump's hardline policies, while Republicans ridiculed them as “Hate America” rallies.

The Narcos star, dressed in a casual Laker yellow t-shirt with a black baseball hat, was captured dancing at the protest in a video.

Pedro Pascal had also shared a series of pictures from the protest on his official Instagram account, alongside the caption: “Protect Democracy” He was also seen holding a sign that read, “No kings, only queens” at the protest.

Other stars in attendance Several other Hollywood stars also participated in the No Kings protest across the country, including John Cusack, Justine Lupe, and Kerry Washington.

“Sending so much love and gratitude to everyone who showed out for #NoKings today!” Washington wrote, while posting a video and several photos showing herself at a No Kings Day protest.

John Cusack, who took part in the No Kings protest in Chicago, told CNN that if Trump “thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub – no chance!”

The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett also posted a selfie showing himself attending a demonstration while wearing a custom "No Kings" hat. “Wonderful to peacefully gather with community and stand up for the rights of all,” he wrote.

Cecily Strong, a Saturday Night Live alum, also shared photos and a video from a protest in Massachusetts, joking that it was a great day “with these America-hating terrorists with no jobs being paid by George Soros,” while Billy Eichner posted a picture from a “peaceful march against fascist bullies” in New York.

Carrie Coon spoke at a protest in New York. “We the people must rise up” and “rebuke this tyranny,” she said in a clip shared on her Instagram.

In Washington, Bill Nye delivered impassioned remarks slamming “this petulant president and his circle of sycophants.”

Glenn Close also shared a photo showing herself with a handmade ‘No Kings’ sign on Instagram and said she was “so proud” of those protesting. The eight-time Oscar nominee starred as Vice President JD Vance's grandmother in the movie “Hillbilly Elegy,” based on Vance's memoir.