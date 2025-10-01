Peloton revamps product line, hikes prices amid efforts to overcome multi-year slump — check latest prices

Peloton Interactive Inc. revamped its hardware lineup and increased prices, marking initial significant actions under new management designed to help the company recover from a multi-year slump, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The new products were announced on Wednesday, which included updated versions of the Bike and Tread, as well as a replacement of the Row with a new Row. Each device now features a Swivel Screen, allowing the display to move so users can switch to activities such as yoga or pilates off the device while still viewing classes.

All offerings feature faster chips, enhanced audio, and upgraded WiFi and Bluetooth. The premium Bike, Tread, and Row models include a camera for movement tracking, providing personalised guidance. These models also come with an integrated fan, improved speakers developed with Sonos Inc., and voice control activated by saying “OK Peloton.” Additionally, the Bike has a tray for a phone or tablet, the report said.

To address user complaints, both new Bike models now feature upgraded seats with better cushioning. Additionally, a new $65 Comfort Saddle, with extra padding and width, is available for both the latest and older models.

The fitness technology company based in New York is also launching Peloton IQ, an artificial intelligence system designed to provide personalised guidance, insights, and coaching plans. These features will be included with new models and will be available on older hardware through a software update.

How have prices changed? Bike - $1,695, up $150 from $1,445

Bike - $2,695, up $200 from $2,495

Tread - $3,295, up $300 from $2,995

Tread - $6,695, up $700 from $5,995

Row - $3,495, up $200 from $3,295 for the prior non-Plus model

Monthly subscription fees - The All-Access membership needed for full hardware use is increasing to $49.99 per month, up from $44.

The App Membership, offering complete access to Peloton’s class library on phones, tablets, and other devices, has increased to $28.99 from $24.

The fees for App One Membership, which provides access to a more streamlined content selection and is designed for viewing on mobile devices, will increase to $15.99 from $12.99.

The development comes after Peloton cut nearly 6% of staff in August and forecasted that full-year revenue for fiscal 2026 will drop 2%.

Peloton announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Breathwrk, an app focused on breathing exercises that aim to help reduce stress, boost mood, and improve sleep. The company plans to integrate more seamlessly with data from Garmin Ltd and Apple devices and will collaborate with Halle Berry's Respin Health on a perimenopause programme.