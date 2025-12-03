People use mobile phones and QR codes while ‘praying’ at Chinese temple; users ask, ‘Is this for real?’

A temple in China has become the site for a unique intermingling of age-old beliefs and modern technology. A viral video shows the devotees at the Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou seeking blessings in an unusual manner. People are seen using their phones in an attempt to gain blessings from the deity.

China’s QR code temple goes viral The clip shows devotees approaching a huge incense burner at the shrine. They touch it with their phones as it shows a QR code. The pilgrims also circle the incense burner and sometimes, even place their phones in the line of the smoke to get its blessings.

The use of QR codes has become a common phenomenon in China, as they are widely used for making payments. At this temple too, people make donations through the QR code, and to complete the cycle of seeking blessings, touch their phones with the massive incense burner to ‘accept’ the divine blessings.

Social media reacts to clip of QR code temple The reactions to the video were varied. While some found the whole ritual amusing and an example of blind faith, others viewed it as a normal way to utilise modern technology for a traditional purpose. One user joked, “Advanced technology bhagwan.” Another asked, “Is this for real? Or AI?”

An account explained, “Fake Alert: In many Chinese temples, devotees donate money using QR codes placed near idols — it’s a digital donation system (like UPI in India). After scanning and donating, some people lightly tap their phone near the idol as a symbolic gesture of respect or blessing — not because they believe “God is sending payment.”

Importance of Lingyin Temple According to the official website of the temple, it is located on the northwest side of Lake West in Hangzhou. It is one of the oldest Buddhist shrines in the country and the largest temple in the Wulin Mountains.

The temple’s history goes back to 328 AD, when it was founded by an Indian monk named Huili. The temple’s name means ‘Soul’s Retreat’.

The Lingyin Temple has been rebuilt and renovated several times in its 16-century-long history, with the change in the fortunes of empires and kingdoms leaving a mark on it.

Due to its unique architecture and stunning carvings, it has become a major tourist attraction, not just for the spiritually inclined but also for history enthusiasts who want to explore the religious aspect of China’s history.

FAQs Which religion is the Lingyin Temple associated with? The Lingyin Temple is a Buddhist shrine that houses statues and grottoes of theBuddha.

In which province of China is the Lingyin Temple located? The Lingyin Temple is located in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province.