Pep Guardiola gets emotional as Bernardo Silva set to leave Manchester City: 'Part of myself is leaving too'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that a piece of him will depart alongside club captain Bernardo Silva at the end of the current season, as the Premier League giants prepare for a major squad overhaul.

The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder confirmed on Thursday that he will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in May, bringing an end to a glittering nine-year spell in English football.

Pep Guardiola pays emotional tribute to Bernardo Silva Speaking ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola struggled to hide his feelings about losing one of his most trusted lieutenants.

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“Absolutely. When these types of players are going, and there have been many in recent years, part of myself is leaving too,” Guardiola said. “It will be difficult imagining [the club] without him. He made an incredible statement during nine years, and he has been massively, massively, massively important.”

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Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva's farewell Pep Guardiola urged his players to give Silva the perfect send-off by securing more silverware in the final weeks of the campaign.

“Hoping we can deliver to him, he's going to help us, I know that. He's a special player, hopefully we can deliver a good month, a few days, because he deserves it, he deserves the best,” the Catalan manager added.

“We've won 19 titles together, we are still challenging for two more and we are going for it, that's for sure. We are looking forward to the start and will do our best.”

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Bernardo Silva’s remarkable legacy at Manchester City Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in July 2017 for £43.5 million and quickly established himself as one of the most consistent performers in Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

The silky playmaker has made 451 appearances for the club – the most of any player under Guardiola, scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists. During his time at the Etihad, he has lifted 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, the 2022-23 Champions League and FA Cup treble, and a record four consecutive league titles.

This season, Guardiola handed Silva the captain’s armband, recognising his leadership and enduring quality on the pitch.

Bernardo Silva himself reflected warmly on his time at the club in an emotional statement: “When I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things. This city and this club gave me much more than that. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The centurions [the 100-point title-winners of 2017-18], the domestic quadruple, the treble, the four in a row and much more, it wasn’t that bad.”

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He added, “To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget… I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life.”

“There are a lot of players who are going to play who maybe will win their first Premier League title. I don’t know how they will behave. There are many things you cannot control.”

Despite the uncertainty, Guardiola insisted his side must embrace the pressure ahead of the Arsenal showdown.

“We need that pressure. To compete well against that team, they have to know that if we don’t win, it’s over. They know it, we talk about that.”