Philip Rivers for Colts? As retired QB returns to practice field, Internet remembers ‘GOAT of trash talking’

Philip Rivers has an exceptional talent of trash-talking, without profanity.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated9 Dec 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers (Instagram)

Philip Rivers is likely to come back from retirement for the Indianapolis Colts, according to an ESPN report.

The former NFL quarterback was reportedly approached by the team after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and his replacement, Riley Leonard, was sidelined with a knee injury.

The 44-year-old, who retired in July, will reportedly work out with the team before he is added to the Colts roster.

“The Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & Mike Garafolo,” Ian Rapoport said in an X post.

Also Read | Nico Iamaleava injury: Latest update about UCLA’s starting quarterback

Across 17 seasons, including 16 with the Chargers, Philip Rivers built one of the most productive careers of any quarterback who never reached a Super Bowl.

The eight-time Pro Bowler retired with a 134-106 record, ranking sixth all-time in both passing yards (63,440) and touchdown passes (421).

Philip Rivers – the king of trash talking

However, despite his records and outstanding performance on the field, one thing that stood out for the star quarterback's fans was his exceptional trash-talking, without profanity.

Also Read | Joe Burrow injury update: When will Cincinnati Bengals quarterback be back?

Philip Rivers has always had a unique approach to trash-talking — always dropping “Dadgummits,” giving PG comebacks, and burns to opposing players.

A mic'd-up Philip Rivers always kept fans laughing and showed his hilarious personality.

Recently, CBS shared an Instagram Reel compiling some of his best trash-talking moments. Netizens were overjoyed by the clip and flooded the comment section with, “Philip has always been a dawg!” and “GOAT of trash talking.”

Also Read | Why did Shedeur Sanders tell Baltimore Ravens not to draft him? Explained

How many children does Philip Rivers have? Does he have any grandchildren?

Philip Rivers, 44, got married to Tiffany Rivers, her childhood sweetheart from Alabama, in 2021 — right after Philip's freshman year of college.

Together they have 10 children — 7 daughters and 3 sons:

  • Halle, 23
  • Caroline, 18
  • Grace, 17
  • Gunner, 15
    He is playing QB at high school, where Rivers coaches.
  • Sarah, 14
  • Peter, 13
  • Rebecca, 12
  • Clare, 10
  • Anna, 6
  • Andrew, their youngest son, 2

Earlier this year, Philip Rivers announced that he had become a grandfather.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, the star QB said that his oldest daughter and her husband welcomed a baby boy a year ago.

Trending
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsTrendingPhilip Rivers for Colts? As retired QB returns to practice field, Internet remembers ‘GOAT of trash talking’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.