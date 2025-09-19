Planning a Disney Cruise? Here's how to get 40% off on sailings this year

Who doesn't like a discount when it comes to a 'Disney voyage'?

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating World Gratitude Day this week with a special deal. The US media and entertainment giant is offering a 40 per cent discount on the voyage fare on select Cruise sailings.

Here's a glimpse at the details

Disney Cruise Line offer: When is it applicable? According to reports, the offer is applicable from now until September 25, 2025, on select sailings scheduled between October 17 and December 19, 2025, reported WDW News Today.

This deal is valid on Verandah, Oceanview, and Inside staterooms for sailings departing from Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, among others.



Disney Dream sailings departing from Fort Lauderdale 20-10-25

25-10-25

30-10-25

03-11-25

08-11-25

12-11-25

17-11-25

22-11-25

26-11-25

08-12-25

12-12-25

15-12-25

19-12-25 Disney Wish sailings departing from Port Canaveral 17-10-25

20-10-25

24-10-25

27-10-25

31-10-25

03-11-25

07-11-25

14-11-25

17-11-25

21-11-25

28-11-25

01-12-25

05-12-25

12-12-25

15-12-25 Disney Magic 20-10-25

24-10-25

31-10-25

07-11-25

15-12-25

17-12-25 Rules to keep in mind Voyagers are also advised to keep the following terms and conditions in mind, mentioned a report by WDW News Today:

Offer applies to new bookings only.

Guests can receive 40% off the voyage fare on select sailings booked through 25-09-25.

Discount is available only for Guaranteed Stateroom with Restrictions categories: IGT (Inside), OGT (Oceanview), or VGT (Verandah).

Assigned staterooms will be in the booked category or higher and may include an obstructed view.

Exact staterooms will be allocated later, based on availability.

Savings are calculated on the non-discounted price of the same stateroom type and sailing.

Discount applies only to the voyage fare; Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses are excluded.

Full payment is required at the time of booking for all guests. Last week, Walt Disney Co.’s first cruise ship that was to be based in Asia has pushed back its maiden voyage from Singapore by three months, reported Bloomberg.

Disney’s cruise ship's maiden voyage from Singapore delayed The Disney Adventure was set to make its first voyage from the city-state on December 15 but that has now been postponed until March 10, 2026. The vessel began sea trials last week to test its systems, although Disney said the delay was not related. The ship will be home-ported in Singapore for at least five years.