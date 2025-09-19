Planning a Disney Cruise? Here's how to get 40% off on sailings this year

Who doesn't like a discount when it comes to a 'Disney voyage'?
Disney Cruise Line is celebrating World Gratitude Day this week with a special deal. The US media and entertainment giant is offering a 40 per cent discount on the voyage fare on select Cruise sailings.
Here's a glimpse at the details
According to reports, the offer is applicable from now until September 25, 2025, on select sailings scheduled between October 17 and December 19, 2025, reported WDW News Today.
This deal is valid on Verandah, Oceanview, and Inside staterooms for sailings departing from Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, among others.
Voyagers are also advised to keep the following terms and conditions in mind, mentioned a report by WDW News Today:
Last week, Walt Disney Co.’s first cruise ship that was to be based in Asia has pushed back its maiden voyage from Singapore by three months, reported Bloomberg.
The Disney Adventure was set to make its first voyage from the city-state on December 15 but that has now been postponed until March 10, 2026. The vessel began sea trials last week to test its systems, although Disney said the delay was not related. The ship will be home-ported in Singapore for at least five years.
“As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process,” Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said reported Bloomberg.