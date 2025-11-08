Pluribus social media review: Vince Gilligan gets thumbs up from fans, critics; Apple TV show ‘has strong hook'

Vince Gilligan, the creator of the hit series Breaking Bad, has marked his return with a highly anticipated new Apple TV drama, Pluribus. This is Gilligan’s first project outside the Breaking Bad universe in more than 10 years. It also marks his return to science fiction, a genre that adds mystery and excitement to the show.

Advertisement

What does social media think of Pluribus? Early reactions on X (formerly twitter) suggest that Pluribus is living up to its high expectations. Hideo Kojima, the famous game designer, shared his thoughts after watching the first episode, calling the series “incredible” and praised Gilligan as a genius. Kojima speculated that the show could be a modern reflection of societal issues, similar to how Invasion of the Body Snatchers reflected Cold War fears.

Other viewers are equally impressed.

Advertisement

Husam (@Husvero) described Pluribus as having “an insane premise and strong hook,” highlighting the lead actor Rhea and the show’s high-quality production. He added that the story offers many potential directions, making it exciting to watch.

ColeBrax (@colebrax) added “Writer-director Vince Gilligan is back with a vengeance with his new show #Pluribus starring @rheaseehorn. We’re only two episodes in, but for now I am completely hooked on this darkly comic dystopian nightmare.”

Advertisement

Vince Gilligan’s fans impressed Fans of Gilligan’s previous works are already praising the show. Hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) called the first two episodes “the best first episodes of a TV show in a long time” and compared the series to a mix of Better Call Saul and The Last of Us, yet unique in its own way.

Some of the critics have already started talking about awards. Jason Purdy (@jasonpurdy) said the series deserves all the Emmys for its concept, storytelling, and performances. He described Pluribus as “the ultimate AI story,” capturing all of humanity’s experiences in one shared consciousness.

What is the show about? The series features Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, who is the best-selling author of pirate-themed speculative romance novels. She is among the 13 people on the planet who are immune to a mysterious hive-mind alien virus that is believed to have taken control of the rest of the world.

Advertisement

In the maiden episode, fans witnessed how two astronomers discovered an extraterrestrial lab signal which was sent from 600 light-years away. It has a blueprint for an RNA sequence, which is being said as a vital molecule in living organisms. Things turn worse when they try to replicate it and the experiment goes completely wrong.

Pluribus: Upcoming episode schedule After the release of first and second episodes on November 7, the makers will come out with Episode 3 on November 14, followed by Episode 4 on November 21, Episode 5 on November 28, Episode 6 on December 5, Episode 7 on December 12, Episode 8 on December 19 and the final one on December 26.