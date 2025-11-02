Popular chocolate snack Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's recalled over undeclared peanuts; ‘do not eat’ alert issued

Aldi has pulled one of its best-selling chocolate snacks from shelves after discovering it could pose a serious risk to people with peanut allergies, The Independent reported. The supermarket chain confirmed that its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s, a chocolate candy similar to M&Ms, may contain peanuts not listed on the label.

Shoppers who bought the product have been told not to consume the snack and to return the packets to any Aldi store for a full refund.

Nut allergy charity Anaphylaxis UK said it was alerted about the recall by Aldi. “We have been alerted by Aldi that it is recalling Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s from sale because they may contain peanuts, which are not correctly declared on the ingredient label. The product is therefore unsuitable for and should be avoided by anyone with an allergy or intolerance to peanuts,” the charity said.

Aldi issues apology and refund notice In a statement posted on Saturday, Aldi said, “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s because they may contain peanuts. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologize that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The supermarket has faced similar recalls in recent weeks.

Earlier in October, Aldi withdrew Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream after discovering the tubs contained wheat that wasn’t listed on the label - a possible risk for anyone with coeliac disease or gluten intolerance.

Aldi stressed customer safety remains its top priority and it has been working with suppliers to prevent future labeling errors.

Growing concern over peanut allergies in the UK According to The Independent, about six percent of UK adults have some form of food allergy - that is, roughly 2.4 million people. Allergy UK estimates that one in 50 children now lives with a peanut allergy, and the numbers are rising.

Experts say the increase has been sharp in the past few decades. Scientists at the University of Southampton have suggested that introducing peanut-based foods into babies’ diets between four and six months old could help reduce the allergy rate by up to 77 percent in the long term.

Their research also found that children with severe eczema or egg allergies are more likely to develop peanut sensitivities. Parents of at-risk infants are being encouraged to speak with doctors about safe early introduction of peanuts.

FAQs What Aldi product has been recalled? Aldi has recalled its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s chocolate snacks.

Why is Aldi recalling the chocolates? Because the product may contain peanuts that were not listed on the label.

What should customers do if they bought it? They should not eat it and return it to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund.