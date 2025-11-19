Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, painted by Gustav Klimt, fetches record price at an auction

A portrait by Gustav Klimt was sold in Sotheby’s auction for a whopping $236.4 million on Tuesday night (18 November) in New York, The Guardian reported. This meant that the Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, an artwork known for its exceptional quality, has become the second-most expensive artwork sold at auction. It also became the most expensive work of modern art.

The portrait is a six-foot-tall work of art by the Austrian painter, created between 1914 and 1916. It depicts Lederer, the daughter of one of Klimt’s patrons, wearing a Chinese robe.

The auction saw six bidders engaged in an intense contest for 20 minutes. However, the eventual buyer’s identity has been kept hidden by Sotheby’s.

Another interesting fact about this painting is that it was captured by the Nazis during the Second World War. A fire that broke out in the building where it was kept almost led to its destruction. However, it somehow survived and was returned to the artist’s brother, Erich, The Guardian reported.

In 1983, Erich decided to sell the portrait. The painting came into the possession of Leonard A Lauder, the heir of Estée Lauder. He kept the painting in his home in New York, occasionally lending it to galleries for display. Lauder died in June this year, bringing this renowned work of art back into auction.

Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer One of the most famous works of art, the Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, shows the young heiress draped in a Chinese robe. It is a massive painting and, as per Sotheby’s website, evokes themes of power, beauty and symbolism.

“The painting’s tapestry of soldiers, courtiers and celestial motifs frames Elisabeth like an empress, while the delicate balance of eroticism and restraint defines Klimt’s genius,” the official website states.

The painting was created during Vienna's golden age. The painting is vivid and vibrant, immediately capturing the viewer’s attention. The subtle use of various symbols adds another dimension to Gustav Klimt's creation.

FAQs What is Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer? It is a famous painting by Gustav Klimt, created during the years 1914-16.

How much money is the painting worth now? It was sold at the Sotheby’s auction for $236.4 million.