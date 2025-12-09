Powerball jackpot hits $930M; here’s what winners actually end up receiving after cash cuts and taxes

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $930 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the latest draw. It is one of the largest lottery prizes offered so far in 2025, and once again, it comes with a twist - the headline number is not what the winner would end up taking home. The gap between the advertised jackpot and the final payout is built into how Powerball works.

What the Powerball jackpot really means The $930 million figure reflects the annuity option. This pays out the prize in 30 annual installments, with payments increasing each year slightly. If a single winner chose this route, the average annual payment would be just over $31 million before taxes, according to a Forbes report.

Most winners, however, opt for the lump-sum option. In this case, the cash value of the $930 million jackpot immediately drops to approximately $429 million. That reduction accounts for the current value of the annuity rather than spreading payments across three decades.

The choice between annuity and cash must be made shortly after a winning ticket is validated.

How taxes shrink the payout Federal taxes cut deeply into both payout options. Under current rules, a mandatory 24% federal withholding applies to lottery winnings. On the cash option, that would reduce the $429 million to roughly $326 million upfront, according to Forbes reports.

Depending on the winner’s total income, additional federal tax could be owed at the top marginal rate of 37%. After accounting for that, the final take-home amount could drop closer to $270 million.

For annuity winners, annual payments would also be taxed each year, reducing the estimated $31 million payment to approximately $19.5 million after federal taxes at the highest rate.

State taxes vary widely. States such as New York impose lottery taxes as high as 10.9%, while others, including California, Florida, and Texas, do not tax lottery winnings at all.

Odds and the next draw The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain steep - about 1 in 292.2 million. Despite that, ticket sales tend to surge as jackpots approach the billion-dollar mark. Earlier this year, a $1.78 billion Powerball jackpot was split between two winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas.

Whether $930 million ultimately goes to one person or not, the eventual payout will be far smaller than the headline number suggests. The next Powerball draw is scheduled for Wednesday night. If no winner emerges again, the jackpot is expected to rise further.

