Powerball jackpot soars to $1.6 billion, among largest lottery prizes in US history — when is the next draw?

The Powerball lottery jackpot has climbed into record-breaking territory, hitting an estimated $1.6 billion for the next draw after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Sunday.

Powerball officials confirmed on Sunday that the current prize of $1.6 billion was the fourth-largest in the lottery's history, and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in US history.

The biggest lottery jackpot in US history, $2.04 billion, was won by a Powerball ticket holder in California on 7 November 2022, making it the only jackpot to cross the $2 billion mark.

This is followed by the $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot of 6 September 2025, the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot of 11 October 2023, and the $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot of 8 August 2023.

The jackpot in ongoing run figures just after.

Saturday's results and winners The winning numbers of Saturday night's draw were the white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, and 69, and the red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Eight tickets matched all five white balls on Saturday and were awarded second-tier prizes. Six of these winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, while two were sold in Michigan.

In most states, five matching white balls pays $1 million, though the prize amount can vary in California.

In addition, Saturday's draw also produced 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes as well as 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes.

A historic run heading into next draw With no winners claiming the jackpot yet, the next Powerball draw will take place on Monday night.

Monday's draw will also be the 46th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, the longest jackpot run in Powerball's history.

What winners take home If there is a lucky grand prize winner for Monday's draw, they can choose between two payout options: a one time lump sum cash payment of $735.3 million or an annuity option that delivers the full estimated $1.6 billion over 29 years, with annual payments increasing by 5% to account for inflation.

It should be noted that both the lump sum and annual options are advertised before taxes.

Powerball explained A lottery held in 45 US states and the District of Columbia, in addition to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Powerball began over three decades ago.

Currently, Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, and players have to select five white ball numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The overall odds of winning any prize in Powerball is 1 to 24.9. However, the odds of winning the jackpot are astronomical, at 1 in 292.2 million.