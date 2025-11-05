Prada’s new safety pin worth ₹69,000 sends internet into frenzy: ‘Are luxury brands trolling us?’

Italian luxury fashion house Prada is selling the humble safety pin, wrapped with a colourful crochet cord, for $775 ( ₹68,758). As expected, the pricing drew heavy criticism online, especially since a packet of safety pins could be easily purchased for just ₹10 or ₹20 in India.

Prada sells safety pins for nearly ₹ 69,000 Safety pins hold a drape in place. Indian women mostly use it to manage and prevent wardrobe slip-ups. In India, you can easily purchase a bunch of safety pins for just ₹10 or ₹20. These pins are part of every woman’s accessory bag. However, who had ever thought that safety pins would sell for nearly ₹69,000?

But to everyone’s surprise, Prada is doing it. Prada’s safety pin, known as the Crochet Safety Pin Brooch, is essentially an ordinary safety pin accompanied by a colourful crochet cord and the Prada triangle logo charm. The fashion house is selling the product for a mind-blowing $775 or ₹68,758.

Prada faces backlash online for safety pin worth ₹ 69,000 An Instagram page, BlackSwanSazy, posted a user’s hilarious reaction to Prada’s unaffordable safety pin. “It’s a safety pin brooch for $775,” a woman exclaimed. “I will once again ask rich people, ‘What is it that you’re doing with your money?’” she said.

“If you can’t think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can,” she concluded. “I could make that without the Prada key,” a user commented.

“If you think a metal safety pin brooch is worth $775 just because it has a Prada logo, I give up,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Are luxury brands trolling us?” another asked. Meanwhile, one joked, “My grandma could do it better”.

Who invented the safety pin? American mechanic Walter Hunt invented the modern safety pin to pay off a $15 debt to a friend in 1849, as per The New Indian Express. The fibula is a similar idea that the ancient Romans had already employed to attach their cloaks. Especially for the wealthy, these beautiful pins were adorned with enamel, glass, coral, bone, or gems in addition to being practical, per the outlet.

