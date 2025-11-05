Subscribe

Prada’s new safety pin worth ₹69,000 sends internet into frenzy: ‘Are luxury brands trolling us?’

Prada draws heavy criticism online as its safety pin, worth $775, goes viral on the internet. 

LM US Desk
Published5 Nov 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Prada’s new safety pin worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,000 sends internet into frenzy: ‘Are luxury brands trolling us?’
Prada’s new safety pin worth ₹69,000 sends internet into frenzy: ‘Are luxury brands trolling us?’(Prada website)

Italian luxury fashion house Prada is selling the humble safety pin, wrapped with a colourful crochet cord, for $775 ( 68,758). As expected, the pricing drew heavy criticism online, especially since a packet of safety pins could be easily purchased for just 10 or 20 in India.

Advertisement

Prada sells safety pins for nearly 69,000

Safety pins hold a drape in place. Indian women mostly use it to manage and prevent wardrobe slip-ups. In India, you can easily purchase a bunch of safety pins for just 10 or 20. These pins are part of every woman’s accessory bag. However, who had ever thought that safety pins would sell for nearly 69,000?

But to everyone’s surprise, Prada is doing it. Prada’s safety pin, known as the Crochet Safety Pin Brooch, is essentially an ordinary safety pin accompanied by a colourful crochet cord and the Prada triangle logo charm. The fashion house is selling the product for a mind-blowing $775 or 68,758.

Advertisement

Prada faces backlash online for safety pin worth 69,000

An Instagram page, BlackSwanSazy, posted a user’s hilarious reaction to Prada’s unaffordable safety pin. “It’s a safety pin brooch for $775,” a woman exclaimed. “I will once again ask rich people, ‘What is it that you’re doing with your money?’” she said.

“If you can’t think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can,” she concluded. “I could make that without the Prada key,” a user commented.

Advertisement

“If you think a metal safety pin brooch is worth $775 just because it has a Prada logo, I give up,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Are luxury brands trolling us?” another asked. Meanwhile, one joked, “My grandma could do it better”.

Who invented the safety pin?

American mechanic Walter Hunt invented the modern safety pin to pay off a $15 debt to a friend in 1849, as per The New Indian Express. The fibula is a similar idea that the ancient Romans had already employed to attach their cloaks. Especially for the wealthy, these beautiful pins were adorned with enamel, glass, coral, bone, or gems in addition to being practical, per the outlet.

Advertisement

FAQs

1. What is the Prada safety pin everyone is talking about?

Italian luxury brand Prada is selling a “crochet safety pin brooch” for US $775 (around 68,758). The item features a regular metal pin wrapped with a colourful crochet cord and includes the Prada logo charm.

2. Why is the Prada safety pin getting backlash online?

Social media users have mocked the brand for selling an everyday item, such as a safety pin, at such an outrageous price. Many pointed out that in India, a pack of safety pins costs only 10– 20.

 
 
Trending
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsTrendingPrada’s new safety pin worth ₹69,000 sends internet into frenzy: ‘Are luxury brands trolling us?’
Read Next Story