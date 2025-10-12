Did Prince Harry strain his relationship with King Charles due to demands for police protection? Insider says...

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has been fragile ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. Now, media reports claim that Harry may have blown up his chances of reconciling with his father after their recent meeting. The Daily Beast reported that Harry reinstated his demands for taxpayer-funded armed police protection for him and his family ahead of a potential UK visit.

However, the intervention by the prince did not help in strengthening his bond with the monarch.

Prince Harry’s request for reinstatement of police protection in UK After a Sussex insider refuted reports of any plane to let Harry and Meghan Markle on Friday, the Duke personally wrote a letter to the British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, The Sunday Times reported. In his note, he requested a new risk assessment from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Harry had filed demands for police protection from the Home Office committee earlier as well. However, he was denied the privilege over and over again, since he is no longer a member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ team reacted to Prince Harry’s recent meeting with his father and the demands he put forth. Insiders told The Sunday Times, “It complicates things for the king. It’s not going to help matters. We are back to where we were.”

Earlier, while sitting down for a conversation with the BBC, Prince Harry had opened up about the rift between him and King Charles. The 41-year-old claimed at the time that his father would not speak with him.

Prince Harry and King Charles’ strained relationship King Charles reunited with Prince Harry in a face-to-face meeting after 18 months in September. One of the reasons the two had not met for so long was that the monarch feared that his son would use their relationship to influence the decision in his ongoing legal battle with the government.

In his May interview with the BBC, Prince Harry himself admitted that his father “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.”

As for the meeting with King Charles, one of the conditions put forth was not to speak about it in public, the Daily Beast reported. However, the interaction between the British monarch and Harry was addressed by the latter in his talks with the Guardian. The Duke revealed that it was great to see his father. He continued, “Over the coming year, the focus really needs to be on my dad.”

FAQs Q1. When did Prince Harry step down from his royal duties? Ans. Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020.

Q2. Where does Prince Harry live post his exit from Buckingham Palace? Ans. Prince Harry, along with his wife and kids, lives in California.