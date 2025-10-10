Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seek parents’ support in fight against predatory social media policies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained in the spotlight over their fight against social media companies. The couple believes these platforms are creating exploitative algorithms, which in turn harm their children. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have now urged parents to join them in their fight, highlighting that their algorithms are an “explosion of unregulated artificial intelligence.”

This adds to the ongoing debates surrounding technologies’ advantages being inseparable from their dangers.

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want? Harry and Meghan have backed their claims about social media’s algorithm by citing research by ParentsTogether. The Associated Press reported that researchers posing as children on AI’s chatbot were exposed to harmful content every five minutes of their time on it.

During his appearance at the Humanitarians of the Year event hosted at the Spring Studio in Manhattan on Thursday, 9 October, Prince Harry said, “This wasn’t content created by a third party. These were the companies’ own chatbots working to advance their own depraved internal policies.”

He added, "But here’s what gives us hope: these families aren’t facing this alone.”

At the event, Harry was joined by the Suits alum.

Additionally, the couple announced at the gala that their foundation’s parent network will join ParentsTogether in their good cause and urged others in the community to do the same.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have emphasized mental health since launching their foundation, Archwell, in 2020.

Also, Prince Harry brought the awareness campaign to the reception hosted by men’s health non-profit, Movember, on Wednesday. In a conversation with journalist Brooke Baldwin, Harry talked about how men should not feel isolated and should be more vocal about their mental health struggles.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s mental health mission After stepping down from their royal duties nearly five years ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it a point to promote mental health, especially among the youth, who often find themselves bullied online.

Previously, during one of the galas, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the social media companies should be held accountable for certain kinds of content they produce. Moreover, Harry stated that the young audiences are experiencing an epidemic of anxiety and social deprivation, which is led by their negative experiences on multiple platforms.

FAQs Why have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked parents to support them? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged parents to support them in their fight against social media’s algorithm, which harms children.

When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down from their royal duties? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.