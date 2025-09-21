Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make surprise appearance at One805LIVE! concert in first outing since King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were back in the spotlight on Saturday, September 20, making their first public appearance together since the Duke of Sussex’s private reunion with King Charles in London earlier this month.

The couple turned up at the annual One805LIVE! concert in Santa Barbara, an event that raises money for local fire, police and sheriff departments. It was hosted once again at actor Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate, drawing a star-studded lineup and hundreds of attendees.

A night of music and fundraising This year's One805LIVE! concert featured performances from Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, and The Fray, among others.

For the concert, Harry wore a dark jacket and a shirt, while Meghan wore a midnight blue sleeveless shirtdress paired with tan heels.

It was Harry’s third straight year at the fundraiser, People reported. Although he appeared solo in 2024, Meghan accompanied him in 2023 as the two made a joint appearance at the same event.

Harry and Meghan’s onstage moment At the One805LIVE! concert, Meghan briefly joined Harry on stage, giving him a quick hug before stepping aside to watch. Harry presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

Last year, Harry honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney at the same event.

Why Prince Harry attended It was a familiar scene for the Duke of Sussex, who has served as a pilot during his years in the British Army, flying training missions across the US, UK and Australia, and combat missions in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry’s travels The couple’s appearance at the One805LIVE! concert follows Harry’s recent trip abroad. He returned to the UK earlier this month for a series of charity events and met with King Charles for the first time in 19 months. He also traveled to Ukraine, visiting wounded and injured armed forces members amid the ongoing war.

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have made California their home base. Their appearance at the One805LIVE! concert marked the couple's first outing together after a long time.

