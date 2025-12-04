Prince Harry's Trump jab during Stephen Colbert cameo: 'I heard you elected a king'

Prince Harry made a cameo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (December 3), joining the host in a comedy sketch where he auditioned for a fictional Hallmark movie as a “Christmas prince.” The Duke of Sussex, 41, used the appearance to lampoon America’s fascination with royalty and make a playful jab at President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Harry’s quip on American obsession “I genuinely thought this was the audition for the Gingerbread Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska,” Harry joked as he walked onto the Ed Sullivan Theater stage. He added, referencing the US’s fixation on royals: “Really? I heard you elected a king.”

The line highlighted the pointed humor aimed at Trump, who has previously styled himself with royal imagery on social media.

Referencing CBS lawsuit Harry also alluded to the recent legal controversy between Trump and CBS: “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do.”

Colbert responded, “Hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things.”

Advertisement

Harry replied: “Maybe that’s why you’re canceled.”

Tensions with Trump Harry and Trump have had a tense relationship over the past year. In February, Trump ruled out deporting Harry over past immigration issues. “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Trump said, referring to Meghan Markle.

Trump reportedly referenced Harry at the Windsor Castle state banquet in September, telling King Charles he had raised a “remarkable son,” clearly referring to Prince William while omitting any mention of his estranged younger brother.

Harry's family life in California Since stepping back as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle have been raising their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in Montecito, California.