Prince William says family’s cancer battles made 2024 ‘the hardest year’ in candid TV moment with Eugene Levy

Prince William, 43, made a surprise guest appearance in a special episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+. In the trailer for the episode, Prince William is seen hosting the Schitt’s Creek actor at Windsor Castle and speaking candidly about a difficult chapter in his life.

Prince William’s surprise appearance on The Reluctant Traveler While chatting over a pint in a local pub, William said the last two years had tested him in ways he never expected after Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

“I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William told Levy. “You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

But the upcoming TV episode is not entirely somber. In the trailer, William is seen leading Levy on a casual tour of Windsor Castle, joking, “We do personalized tours everywhere.” He also laughs about the importance of sleep, saying it is essential when raising three young children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Prince William’s “hardest year" of his life William has previously spoken about how difficult the year was for the family. According to People, during a November 2024 trip to South Africa for his Earthshot Prize, he described it as “brutal” and “dreadful”.

“It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” William said in November. “I’m so proud of my wife. I’m proud of my father for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

In March 2024, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and that she had started her chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales later confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission. By summer, she had returned to many of her royal duties, the BBC reported. Speaking at an Essex hospital in July, she said recovery had been “not one smooth plane,” adding, “You go through hard times.”

The special royal edition of The Reluctant Traveler premieres Friday, October 3, on Apple TV+. Episodes will continue weekly through October 31.

FAQs When will Prince William’s TV episode air? The special episode of The Reluctant Traveler premieres on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025.

What did Prince William say about 2024? He called it “the hardest year” of his life, citing the challenges of Kate and King Charles’s cancer diagnoses.

How is Kate Middleton’s health now? Kate revealed in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission and has since resumed royal duties.

Who did Prince William appear with on the show? He appeared alongside actor Eugene Levy, giving him a tour of Windsor Castle.