Prince William opens up on suicide prevention in emotional interview on World Mental Health Day; watch

Prince William turned emotional in a conversation with a woman who recently lost her husband to suicide. The video of the chat was released by Kensington Palace on Friday to mark World Mental Health Day 2025 and raise awareness about suicide prevention across the United Kingdom.

The Prince of Wales (43) met Rhian Mannings, a campaigner from south Wales, at her home to hear her story. According to NBC, Mannings lost her one-year-old son George in 2012 to an undiagnosed illness. Five days later her husband Paul died by suicide after blaming himself for their son’s death.

Turning grief into purpose Following the tragedy, Mannings founded the charity 2Wish, which supports families who have lost a child or young adult. Her organization is now part of the Royal Foundation’s National Suicide Prevention Network, launched by the Prince and Princess of Wales to unite charities and strengthen suicide prevention work across the United Kingdom.

In the video, Mannings recalled her painful memories, saying she often replays her final days with Paul, wondering what she might have missed. “We were just so happy, and I think this shows it really can happen to anyone,” she said.

When William asked what she would say to her husband if she could, she replied, “Why didn’t you come to me? Because we would have been OK.”

Prince William’s emotional response At that moment, Prince William was seen holding back tears. When Mannings gently asked if he was all right, the royal paused to compose himself before saying, “It’s hard to ask these questions. The best way to prevent suicide is to talk about it. Talk about it early, talk about it with your loved ones, those you trust, your friends.”

The video also shared a painful truth that someone in the United Kingdom dies every 90 minutes by suicide.

A new kind of royal openness Prince William’s emotional response follows his interview with Eugene Levy. In a recent episode of The Reluctant Traveler, William described how 2024 was the toughest year of his life as his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles III were both battling cancer.

William also spoke about his vision for a modern monarchy, emphasizing empathy, openness, and “change for good.”

FAQs Q1: Why did Prince William become emotional in the interview? A1: Prince William became emotional while talking to Rhian Mannings, a mother who lost her husband to suicide, during a World Mental Health Day video highlighting suicide prevention.

Q2: What is the National Suicide Prevention Network? A2: The National Suicide Prevention Network, launched by the Royal Foundation, aims to unite charities across the UK to improve suicide prevention efforts.

Q3: What did Prince William say about helping prevent suicide? A3: According to Prince William, the best way to prevent suicide is to talk about it early with loved ones, friends, and trusted people, raising awareness and reducing stigma.