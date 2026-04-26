Private jets, parties, scantily clad women: Former Iranian diplomat’s son exposes country's harsh reality gap

The ultra-luxurious lifestyle of Sasha Sobhani, son of former Iranian diplomat Ahmad Sobhani, has come under renewed focus as Iran grapples with war, sanctions and deepening economic hardship.

Sobhani’s social media posts—featuring private jets, designer fashion, luxury parties and high-end travel—have gone viral for highlighting a stark contrast between elite privilege and the daily struggles faced by ordinary Iranians.

Luxury amid crisis The controversy comes as Iran faces mounting pressure from prolonged sanctions and an ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States. Despite this backdrop, Sobhani has continued to showcase a life of excess. In recent videos, he is seen boarding a private jet alongside Spanish model Laura Neimas, carrying luxury accessories and celebrating trips to destinations such as Ibiza.

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In one clip, the influencer is heard saying, “Thank God for all these blessings,” while reclining inside the aircraft, reinforcing the image of opulence that has defined his online persona.

Social Media persona With nearly four million followers on Instagram, Sobhani has built a controversial brand centred on wealth and extravagance. His posts frequently include:

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-Private jet travel

-Luxury cars and yachts

-High-profile parties with scantily clad women

Such displays are deeply insensitive given the conditions inside Iran, where many face rising costs of living, unemployment and strict social controls.

And, Sobhani’s companion have appeared in attire that would violate Iran’s strict dress codes for women, and many observers see a disconnect between the ruling elite and the general population.

Legal troubles and exile Sobhani, whose real name is Mohammad-Reza, has been living in Spain since 2019. Iranian authorities have pursued legal action against him, accusing him of money laundering and operating illegal gambling networks—charges he has denied.

In 2021, he appeared before a court in Madrid following an extradition request from Iran. During proceedings, Sobhani argued that he would face the risk of torture if returned, citing his lifestyle and outspoken criticism of the Iranian regime.

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He has also claimed that his social media presence and criticism of restrictions in Iran made him a target of authorities.

Family distance Adding to the controversy, his father, Ahmad Sobhani, has publicly distanced himself from his son’s lifestyle. In remarks to Iranian media, he acknowledged their relationship but said their beliefs and way of life differ significantly.