Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘We the people are rightful masters of…’

There are only a handful of figures in history who need no introduction, and Abraham Lincoln is undoubtedly one of them. Born on February 12, 1809, in Kentucky, Lincoln went on to become the 16th President of the United States.

He led the nation from 1861 until 1865, a period marked by profound turmoil and transformation. During his time in office, he steered the country through the American Civil War, preserved the Union, and played a decisive role in ending slavery in the United States. His presidency was tragically cut short when he was assassinated at Ford’s Theatre in Washington on April 14, 1865

Today’s quote of the day is by Abraham Lincoln: “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the constitution.

What Does This Quote Mean? In this powerful statement, Abraham Lincoln stresses that in a democracy, the ultimate authority is with the people, and not with the law makers or the judges or even political leaders.

When he says “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts”, he is reinforcing the foundational principle of popular sovereignty – that government institutions derive their power from citizens.

At the same time, Lincoln establishes a distinction: he is not calling the overthrow of the constitution itself.

Rather, he provides a warning against leaders that misuse, distort, or “pervert” the Constitution for personal or political gain.

By and large, the quote is a call for accountability. It reminds the citizens that their duty is not to dismantle democratic institutions but to protect them by ensuring that they are guided by integrity, justice, and constitutional values.

How is March 4 significant for Abraham Lincoln? This day in 1865 witnessed the inauguration of Lincoln for a second term as the president of the United States.

His Second inaugural address will become one of the most powerful speeches in American history calling for unity and reconciliation.

What Does This Quote Mean Today? These words of Lincoln emphasise on the fact that in a democracy, the people hold the ultimate power.

Institutions such as Congress and the judiciary are accountable to the citizens and the Constitution should also be protected against abuse and distortion.

This quote keeps lingering in modern political debates, reminding people that their duty is not to destroy the democratic system but to ensure that it is led by people of good integrity and loyalty to the constitution.