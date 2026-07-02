Quote of the day by Bette Davis: ‘It’s better to be hated for who you are, than to be loved for someone you're not…'

The quote by Bette Davis encourages people to embrace their true identities rather than pretend to please others. She says society often pressures individuals to fit expectations, but genuine happiness comes from being authentic. Davis says that although honesty may attract criticism or dislike, it also earns respect from those who value integrity.

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Davis reminds us that living truthfully is far more meaningful than gaining admiration through deception. The quote inspires confidence, self-respect and courage to remain true to one's principles despite opposition.

Quote of the day "It's better to be hated for who you are, than to be loved for someone you're not. It's a sign of your worth sometimes, if you're hated by the right people," - Bette Davis

The quote means that authenticity is more valuable than false acceptance because genuine character earns self-respect, even if it invites criticism from others.

Bette Davis was one of Hollywood's greatest actresses. The first part-"It's better to be hated for who you are, than to be loved for someone you're not" - is commonly associated with her in interviews and popular collections of quotations. The second part, "It's a sign of your worth sometimes, if you're hated by the right people," reflects her outspoken personality and fearless attitude throughout her career.

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Meaning of the quote The quote teaches that authenticity is more important than popularity. Many people change their behaviour, opinions or personality simply to gain acceptance from others. However, such acceptance is temporary because it is based on a false image.

The second part of the quote explains that criticism from people who dislike honesty, courage or integrity may actually indicate that you are standing for something meaningful. It reminds us that not everyone will appreciate our values, and that is perfectly acceptable. True success comes from earning self-respect rather than universal approval.

Why this quote resonates today This quote resonates because almost everyone experiences pressure to conform. Whether at school, work or on social media, people often fear rejection and hide their true selves. The quote offers reassurance that authenticity is more valuable than pretending. It encourages people to value their principles over public opinion.

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In today's world, where appearances often matter more than reality, the message is especially relevant. It reminds us that genuine relationships are built on honesty and that criticism should not discourage us from being who we truly are.

How you can implement this Accept yourself and appreciate your unique qualities.

Speak honestly while remaining respectful to others.

Avoid pretending to impress people or gain approval.

Build friendships with people who value your true personality.

Stand by your principles even when facing criticism.

Learn to distinguish constructive criticism from unnecessary negativity.

Focus on self-respect rather than popularity.

Develop confidence through continuous self-improvement.

Practise authenticity in both personal and professional life.

Remember that genuine success comes from being true to yourself. Bette Davis Bette Davis was born on 5 April 1908 in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA, to Harlow Morrell Davis, a patent attorney and Ruth Augusta Davis, a photographer. She studied at Cushing Academy before receiving professional acting training at the John Murray Anderson School for the Dramatic Arts in New York.

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Davis became one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, known for her powerful performances and fearless personality. She was married four times—to Harmon Oscar Nelson Jr, Arthur Farnsworth, William Grant Sherry and Gary Merrill. She had three children: Barbara "B.D." Merrill (later Hyman), whom she had with William Grant Sherry, and Margot and Michael Merrill, whom she adopted with Gary Merrill.

During her remarkable career, Davis won two Academy Awards for Best Actress and received numerous nominations. Her willingness to challenge stereotypes and speak her mind made her an inspiration to generations of performers. She died on 6 October 1989, leaving behind a legacy of courage, authenticity and excellence in cinema.